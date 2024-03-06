One-Day Meet On Prevention, Management Of Disasters In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh government is working on an effective strategy to prevent, mitigate, and manage industrial disasters.

As part of this initiative, the government will engage experts to explore ways to mitigate and manage chemical, industrial, biological, and nuclear disasters through a series of seminars and conferences.

The relief department is organising a one-day conference in Lucknow on Thursday, where experts will discuss the issues related to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and industrial disasters, considering the increasing urbanisation and industrialisation in the state, according to a UP government press release.

Principal Secretary, of Revenue, P. Guru Prasad said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a one-day conference was being organised on the prevention and management of industrial disasters.

The event will be attended by department personnel, senior representatives from various institutions, industrial organisations, and experts.

Meanwhile, Relief Commissioner, G.S Naveen Kumar said that because of the constant risk of industrial, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear disasters in the state, the government remains vigilant to address potential disaster threats.