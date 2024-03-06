(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), March 7 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh subsidiary 'Krida Bharti' will organise 'Run-for-Ram' half marathon in Ayodhya on March 10.

Krida Bharti state president and MLC Avanish Kumar Singh said on Thursday that participants from the country and abroad will participate in a half-marathon named 'Run-for-Ram' in Ayodhya.

More than 3,000 Indian and foreign runners have registered themselves on the special website for the half marathon on Ram-Path and Bhakti-Path in Ayodhya.

Singh added this was an important and exciting sports event to provide opportunity to the local and foreign competitors. Such events are organised by Krida Bharti from time to time and the event is important also from a fitness point of view.

Those above the age of 12 years can participate in this event, he said.