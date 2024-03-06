(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC named to list of Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate for 13th consecutive year

TOKYO, Mar 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been named to the list of Top 100 Global InnovatorsTM 2024 by Clarivate Plc., which selects companies and organizations that "sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem, with the most consistent above-the-bar innovation performance." This is the 13th* consecutive year that NEC has been selected for the award.







Clarivate is one of the world's largest database companies, serving more than 45,000 government and academic institutions, corporations, and law firms in more than 200 countries and territories. The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2024 is an award presented to companies and organizations that have filed at least 100 patents in the last five years, and who are evaluated and ranked based on Clarivate's proprietary data, as well as the following four factors: Influence, Success, Investment, and Rarity addition to strengthening intellectual property in technology areas that drive growth businesses, NEC is actively using its intellectual property for advancing co-creation with stakeholders. Going forward, NEC will continue to create new social value by utilizing intellectual property.

*Only 18 organizations in the world have been selected for this award for 13 consecutive years's intellectual property activities.

