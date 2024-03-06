               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ED Raids Residence Of Jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, His Brother In Kanpur. Details Here


3/6/2024 11:00:31 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 7 March is conducting raids at the residence of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki in Kanpur.(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

MENAFN06032024007365015876ID1107945823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search