'Modi Aayenge...' Kashmiri Youth Composes Song Praising PM Modi Ahead Of Srinagar Visit (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 27-year-old singer from Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir has crafted a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the latter's visit to the Kashmir valley on Thursday. Imran Aziz, an avid supporter of the Prime Minister, has composed a three-minute-long song lauding Modi's initiatives, including the revocation of Article 370.



The song, titled 'Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge' (Modi will come, the lotus will bloom, and he will hoist the flag), extends a warm welcome to Modi and celebrates his government's actions.

Security measures have been bolstered the Jammu and Kashmir administration in anticipation of PM Modi's visit to the Valley. Heightened security protocols have been put in place in Kashmir and around the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a rally. In anticipation of large crowds gathering from various parts of Kashmir, security forces have set up checkpoints in various areas to prevent any potential untoward incidents.

PM Modi is slated to take part in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at Bakshi Stadium. He will inaugurate the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme,' worth around Rs 5000 crore, aimed at enhancing the agricultural economy in J&K.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will unveil the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and kickstart the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign.' Furthermore, he will reveal the tourist destinations chosen under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme.



Alongside these initiatives, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to approximately 1000 new government recruits from Jammu and Kashmir. He will also engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Lakhpati Didis, women achievers, entrepreneurs, and others.