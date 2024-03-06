Women's Day 2024: Movie Tickets For Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies To Be Reduced To Rs 100 On March 8Th

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions have made a delightful decision for moviegoers by cutting the price of tickets for their most recent release, "Laapataa Ladies," to just ₹100 on International Women's Day. This decision was made in light of the film's tremendous demand and positive reviews. "Laapataa Ladies," which was helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, has been a crowd favourite since its March 1st, 2024 premiere.

The film, which is being presented by Jio Studios, is based on an award-winning novella by Biplab Goswami and promises to be an intriguing story.

On Women's Day, AKP is taking an unusual step to lower ticket costs to ₹100 at theatres nationwide. This gesture demonstrates AKP's dedication to providing high-quality film to a broader audience. AKP, which is well-known for its powerful storytelling and urban cool themes, wants to give a more reasonably priced cinematic experience in honour of the love and support that the "Laapataa Ladies" have received.



The film's attractiveness is enhanced by Sneha Desai's script and conversation, as well as extra dialogue by Divyanidhi Sharma. With more people showing their affection for the movie and the lowered ticket costs, more moviegoers should be able to enjoy 'Laapataa Ladies' on a big screen. Don't pass up the opportunity to see this economical cinematic masterpiece on Women's Day!

