Holi In Mathura To Be Grander, Bigger This Year

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) A grand 'Rangotsav' will mark Holi this year in the Braj region in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP) and culture department have started preparations for the event in Mathura.

According to the minister of culture and tourism, Jaiveer Singh:“Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan is a lively celebration, deeply woven into the fabric of the region's cultural and religious history. Rooted in the tales of Lord Krishna's early life spent in Vrindavan, the festivities here are a kaleidoscope of unique rituals and joyous gatherings that attract people from around the globe.”

He said that the state government has established basic facilities in Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana to attract domestic and international tourists. The aim is to draw maximum tourists from across the world to watch Holi celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan and Barsana.

The festival spans 40 days, but the true enthusiasm builds up a week before Holi. The festivities begin with Barsana's Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi where women beat men with sticks.

The minister said that the Holi of Braj had special significance as it was associated with Lord Krishna. The Braj region, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Nandgaon and Barsana, was known for its unique Holi celebrations which would be showcased by the department to attract tourism.

He said a large number of foreign tourists visit the region to witness colourful Holi celebrations.“We will make sure that they get a once-in-a-lifetime experience which will make them want to come back year after year,” he added.