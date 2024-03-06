Biotech Stock News Bite - Nkgen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKGN) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKGN ) made the top percentage gainers liston NASDAQ today, trading at $2.1800, up $1.2582 or 136.4938%mon volume of 103 Million. The day's high was $4.06.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics, recently

announced the acceptance of an abstract for presentation on the effect of SNK01 NK cell therapy on CSF proteins, plasma proteins, and cognitive function in patients with advanced Alzheimer's disease. The data will be presented at the Tau2024 Global Conference, held March 25-26, 2024, virtually and at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown in Washington, D.C.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Beneficial Effect on CSF and Plasma Tau Proteins and Cognitive Function in Alzheimer's Disease Subjects Treated with Expanded Non-Genetically Modified Autologous Natural Killer Cells (SNK01)

Authors: Clemente Humberto Zuniga Gil, Blanca Isaura Acosta Gallo, Rufino Menchaca Diaz, Cesar Alejandro Amescua, Sean Hong, Lucia Hui, Hank Lee, Juan Mata, Paul Y. Chang, Katia Betito, Paul Y. Song

Date: Monday, March 25, 2024

