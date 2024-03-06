Kestra Financial Enhances Client Service Capabilities By Onboarding $300 Million Element Wealth Advisors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Atlanta-based firm joins Kestra Financial to expand client offerings and enhance high-touch client service

Since its inception in Atlanta, Georgia, Element Wealth Advisors has prioritized serving clients and helping them achieve their business, financial, and life goals. The firm's dedicated team works tirelessly to positively impact clients' lives, emphasizing excellence in execution and the belief that success naturally follows.

By joining Kestra Financial, Element Wealth Advisors aims to enhance its capabilities to provide even greater value to clients. The team cites Kestra Financial's reputation for excellence as a reason for joining, noting it pairs well with their commitment to providing premier service in financial planning and wealth management.

Partners Todd Mitman and Jeremy Reese orchestrated a shift in investment adviser and broker-dealer affiliations to enhance the firm's autonomy and substantially expand the array of investment options available to clients. Also joining them in the transition to Kestra Financial is Ann Dickerson, lead servicing advisor.

“It was a natural decision to join Kestra Financial,” said Jeremy Reese, Managing Partner at Element Wealth Advisors.“As a firm rooted in an ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding results and maintaining superior quality, Kestra Financials' capabilities enable us to elevate our service offering and enhance our ability to provide personalized guidance tailored to our client's unique goals and needs.”

Overseeing a seamless transition was Susan Trass, the Director of Operations for Element, who collaborated with Client Service Associates Sherry McFarland, Josh Siano, and Lois Wiggins as they guided clients through the new experience.

Since then, the practice has welcomed Neil Bonser, CPA, and Charlie Hasel, Financial Planning Assistant, as valuable additions to the team.

“We believe welcoming Element to the Kestra Financial ecosystem will serve as a pivotal moment for growth that builds upon our current track record of success,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial.“With a commitment to client success and satisfaction, Element shares our core values, helping us to further build a network of like-minded advisors.”

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $103 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), Kestra Financial supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

Element Wealth Advisors is a client-focused financial advisory firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their business, financial, and life goals. With a team of experienced professionals, Element Wealth Advisors provides premier service in all areas of financial planning and wealth management.

