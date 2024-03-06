Ryan Strengthens Property Tax Practice With Acquisition Of Consulting Business Of Popp Hutcheson PLLC

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Transaction Brings Additional Property Tax Consulting Services and Expertise to the Firm

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Ryan , a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of the property tax consulting business of Popp Hutcheson PLLC (Popp Hutcheson), a preeminent property tax firm based in Austin, Texas.





As part of the acquisition, Popp Hutcheson professionals providing property tax consulting and appeal management services have joined Ryan. Concurrently, Ryan has also acquired the assets of Popp Hutcheson that principally support the property tax consulting business. Legal professionals and related assets of Popp Hutcheson will be acquired by Ryan Law PLLC in a separate, simultaneous transaction.

“The longevity and success Popp Hutcheson has had for more than four decades cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan .“Bringing the experts at Ryan together with Popp Hutcheson's experienced bench of professionals will enable us to bring unparalleled results to clients of both firms in Texas and beyond. I'm thrilled that owners Jim Popp and Mark Hutcheson will be joining Ryan to continue to expand the combined business, leveraging the best practices both firms have developed as industry leaders in property tax.”

Founded in 1983, Popp Hutcheson represents more than $70 billion in commercial property value across Texas. Offering a unique“start to finish” business solution model, they help clients ensure the lowest property tax liability possible. In addition to the owners, nine senior professionals will be joining Ryan as Principals in the Firm's Property Tax Consulting practice.

“I truly believe Ryan is a great fit moving forward for both our team and our clients,” said Popp Hutcheson Managing Partner and CEO Jim Popp .“Their track record of producing industry-leading results for their clients is strongly aligned with our culture, so I know our clients will continue to be in good hands and can expect the same holistic approach that helps minimize and streamline their property taxes.”

