ILO – IMO Recommend New Steps Against Shipboard Violence, Harassment, And Sexual Assault

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ILO News) – The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have issued a list of comprehensive and coordinated recommendations aimed at protecting seafarers from violence and harassment. These include amendments to the ILO Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) , in line with the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190) , new IMO mandatory training for seafarers, and additional IMO guidance for shipowners.

The recommendations came during a Joint ILO/IMO Tripartite Working Group (JTWG) meeting , held at the IMO Headquarters in London, United Kingdom, from 27 to 29 February 2024, attended by included representatives from governments, shipowners and seafarers. The two organizations also committed to launching a joint international awareness campaign to combat violence and harassment, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault, in the maritime sector.

Opening the session in London, IMO secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, said:“We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a safe and respectful working environment on board. Recognizing that this is not only a moral imperative but also a practical necessity for the industry's sustainable growth, we are committed to preventing and combatting bullying and harassment in the maritime sector.”

Referring to the outcomes of the meeting, ILO director-general, Gilbert F. Houngbo said:“Tripartite delegates have made it clear that we urgently need to ensure that seafarers have a safe working and living environment. I welcome the recommended action, in particular the possible amendments to the MLC, 2006, to adapt Convention No. 190 to the maritime sector. This will strengthen the protection against violence and harassment, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault, to ensure seafarers' right to decent work and increase the attractiveness of the industry.”

Globally, there has been an increasing awareness of violence and harassment occurring on ships, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault, which compound the already challenging working conditions.

Members States, seafarers' and shipowners' organizations have until 10 September 2024 to submit proposals for amendments to the MLC, 2006, which in turn will be discussed in April 2025, at the fifth meeting of the Special Tripartite Committee of the MLC, 2006 .

