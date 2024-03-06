Teenager, Elderly Die In Northern Gaza Hospitals Due To Severe Malnutrition And Dehydration

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

A fifteen-year-old teenager and an elderly man, aged 72, died this evening in two hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip due to severe malnutrition and dehydration.

According to sources, a fifteen-year-old boy died today in the Al-Shifa medical complex, in addition to a 72-year-old man, who also died in the Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of

severe malnutrition and dehydration.

Medical sources confirmed that the number of victims of malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip has surged to 20, stressing that the declared toll only reflects the number of people who were able to reach hospitals, noting that dozens are dying in silence as a result of the famine and without being able to reach hospitals.



