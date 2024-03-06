CARC Achieves Milestones In Kingdom's Aviation Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) has achieved "remarkable" milestones in the aviation sector, bolstering the Kingdom's prominent position regionally and globally.

CARC Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto on Wednesday cited the commission's efforts to modernise and adapt to the evolving landscape of the aviation industry, with the aim of positioning Jordan as a pivotal aviation hub in the region.



He also said that CARC has signed 65 Open Skies agreements, including a comprehensive pact with the European Union, and updated 98 bilateral and multilateral air services agreements, thereby expanding Jordan's network to 125 countries, according to Petra.



He also said that these initiatives, which include liberalising air transport policies, fostering market openness and encouraging private sector involvement in aviation investment, align with the Royal Vision of establishing Jordan as a key regional air transport and civil aviation hub.

He also added that these agreements have facilitated growth in air traffic rates, boosted tourism in Jordan, and improved global connectivity. As a result, 81 direct international routes are now served by 45 local and foreign carriers, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Misto also said that the Kingdom's airports in 2023 welcomed 9.5 million passengers, compared with 2.5 million in 2003, noting that efforts are under way to modernise navigation systems and implement comprehensive air traffic control coverage over Jordanian airspace to enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness in air navigation services.

"Passenger traffic at the Kingdom's three airports rose by 18 per cent in 2023, reaching 9.53 million passengers, compared with 8.08 million in 2022. The Queen Alia International Airport [QAIA] accounted for 97 per cent of total operations," he said.

Misto also highlighted the diverse connectivity offered by Jordan's airports, with destinations for passengers travelling to and from QAIA including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Regarding the government's investment returns from the QAIA, Misto revealed that the government received 54.47 per cent of the airport's total revenues between 2007 and 2013, which increased to 54.64 per cent without incurring any costs, noting that this success has placed QAIA among the top 40 public-private partnership projects globally.

Misto also announced that QAIA is the first airport in the region to achieve Level 3 in the Airport Service Quality programme of the Airports Council International World, which conducts annual assessments of the quality of airport service and facilities. QAIA has also received numerous ISO certifications and achieved the highest level in the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme for environmentally friendly airports, he said.

The CARC, which became operational in August 2007 as the legal and practical successor to the Civil Aviation Authority, continues to assume all rights and obligations, enjoying legal and financial independence.