Jordan Strongly Condemns Israeli Decision To Erect New Settlement In East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israel's decision to build a new settlement in the occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News, Petra, the ministry said the decision by Israel, the occupying power,

constitutes "flagrant and serious" violation of the international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, paramount of which the Security Council resolution number 2334, under which all settlement activities are considered illegal across all occupied Palestinian territories.



The ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the Kingdom's rejection of Israeli settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

He said that Jordan rejects Israel practices of confiscating Palestinian lands and demolishing homes and other unilateral measures aiming at forced displacement of Palestinians.

The spokesperson said that such practices are flagrant violation of all agreements signed between Israel and the Palestinians contradict international law and international humanitarian law.



Qudah said that Israeli practices are considered "war crimes" and violation of Israel commitments as the occupying power and undermine efforts to reach peace based on the two-state solution and UN resolutions.



The ministry's spokesperson called on the international community to immediately intervene to "oblige Israel to respect international law and uphold its responsibilities as the occupying power and stop its illegal unilateral measures that undermine any chance of peace".

He said that such measures, which coincide with the war on Gaza, will lead to more escalation.





