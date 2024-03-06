FM Delivers King's Letter To Sultan Haitham Of Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour Al Said of Oman on Wednesday received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who delivered a letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to the sultan, stressing keenness to enhance cooperation in various fields and cement the deep-rooted bond between the two nations.

Safadi conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings and extended an invitation from the King to Sultan Haitham to visit Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



In return, Sultan Haitham, through Safadi, conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah and his hopes for continued progress and achievements under the King's leadership.

Safadi also referred to the King's commitment to bolstering cooperation in various fields, reflecting the "enduring" bilateral ties and serving the mutual interests of both nations.

He stressed the need for sustained coordination and dialogue to address the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza and achieve a permanent and immediate ceasefire.

The discussions, attended by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, also centred on efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the war-torn Strip.

Prior to the meeting, Safadi and Albusaidi held talks that focused on bilateral ties and the war on Gaza.



Both ministers also emphasised the necessity of upholding all rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to freedom and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with a two-state solution the sole way to a fair and lasting regional peace.

