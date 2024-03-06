'Shamil' Project To Strengthen Social Protection In Jordan Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Prince Hassan, the Shamel project was launched on Wednesday under the theme:“Moving forward with a joint agenda for social protection”.

The project aims to enhance efforts to build a comprehensive and sustainable social protection system in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The project is considered a part of the“Enhancing Social and Economic Flexibility in Jordan” project, implemented over five years and funded by the UK government.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by former minister Hala Lattouf, Prince Hassan highlighted the decisive role of social protection in enhancing the development of the Kingdom and boosting confidence between people and the government.

He said that building confidence, reducing discrimination between men and women, and ensuring a more just society represent the highest goal of Jordan, noting that the Multidimensional Poverty Index allows“us to improve our approach” through building a resilient social system that targets various segments of the society.

British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall said that his country attaches special interest and priority to social protection for its being one of the most effective tools to reduce poverty, enhance social stability and improve living conditions.