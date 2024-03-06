Linkedin Facebook And Instagram Went Down

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network. LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating. Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.
84Views 0Comment Posted 06/03/2024 Shar
Microsoft's
LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.
At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network.
LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.
Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday
that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.
MENAFN06032024000218011062ID1107945663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.