Linkedin Facebook And Instagram Went Down

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network. LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating. Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

