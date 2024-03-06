Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

US Treasury yields didn't do too much as a result. The 2Y yield was down just 0.4 basis points, though the 10Y yield fell 5.1bp to 4.102%. EURUSD pushed up above 1.09 though is sitting just under that as of writing. The AUD has also been lifted by a weaker USD and is up to 0.6566. Cable is up to 1.2732 after yesterday's budget with the widely leaked 2pp cut to National Insurance as the main headline. The JPY made steady gains yesterday and has declined to 149.29. Asian FX made decent gains against the USD yesterday, led by the IDR and THB. The CNY was very steady at 7.1975. US equities gained about half a per cent yesterday. Chinese stocks were mixed. The Hang Seng gained 1.7%, but the CSI 300 dropped 0.41%.

The ADP survey for March came in at 140K, up from the 107K February result. And the JOLTS job openings data showed a further decline in job openings. Elsewhere, the ECB will meet to discuss monetary policy, and will leave rates unchanged. Carsten Brzeski outlines three things to look out for at this meeting which will pave the way for a June rate cut.