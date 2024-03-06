DCH Logistics Promotes Regional Capabilities With A Refreshed Brand Identity Get Set. Go!

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) With industry-leading infrastructure and 30+ years of experience, DCH Logistics offers tailored supply chain solutions designed to give partners a competitive edge HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - Today, DCH Logistics, a subsidiary of leading motor and consumer goods distributor, Dah Chong Hong Holdings (DCH), hosted an event showcasing its refreshed brand identity. As an integral part of DCH's food and FMCG platform, the logistics provider is uniquely positioned to provide multi-temperature supply chain solutions across the Greater Bay Area and 30+ provinces of China, with flexible end-to-end services that span from importation and warehousing to a full range of value-added services and delivery.





Featuring a modernised logo and bold colors, the company unveiled its new look and energetic tagline, Get Set. Go!, which invites customers to set their business in motion and harness their supply chain's full potential. The branding is designed to be vibrant and impactful, promoting the company's cutting-edge capabilities alongside a strong commitment to transparency and collaboration.



"This is an exciting milestone for DCH Logistics, which is a key pillar of our business," said Chief Executive Officer of Dah Chong Hong Holdings, Mr. Frank Lai. "We have uniquely positioned infrastructure, the latest technology and a dedicated team of industry experts. Now, we want to ensure the market and potential partners understand our strengths and capabilities, particularly when it comes to cross-border and specialty cold chain solutions."



"We aim to be the best third-party logistics partner in the region and are always looking at ways to refine our service offering," said Mr. Tim Collins, the Director of DCH Logistics. "The refreshed branding follows investments in facility renovations, the opening of a new warehouse in Hong Kong, upgrades of our Warehouse Management System (WMS) and technology enhancements that enable real-time location and temperature monitoring down to the pallet level - all designed with customer needs in mind. With our network and capabilities, transparency and collaborative approach, we are confident in delivering a seamless logistics experience for our customers." Mr. Collins also serves as the Director of DCH Foods, the largest food and FMCG distributor in Hong Kong, and Chief Executive Officer of DCH Auriga, a growing regional leader in healthcare distribution.



Showcasing the company's growth momentum and rising market interest, the DCH Logistics management team celebrated new business agreements following the event with leading beverage, fast food and home retail brands.





