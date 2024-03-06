D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) And NEC Australia Introduce Quantum Services To Australian Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



D-Wave and NEC Australia announced two new quantum offerings for Australia's commercial sector, federal and state governments, and academia

The companies' new quantum services aim to optimize business operations and can navigate increasingly large datasets to find solutions to real-world problems New offerings include a quantum consultancy service and access to D-Wave's Leap(TM) real-time quantum cloud service

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and NEC Australia recently announced the introduction of two new quantum services to the Australian market, enhancing the quantum computing offerings available to Australia's commercial sector, federal and state governments, and academia ( ).

The quantum technology services from NEC Australia and D-Wave can optimize business operations faster than classical computers and navigate increasingly large datasets to find solutions to real-world problems, including logistics and...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of quantum computing. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks; the company's ability to expand its customer base and the customer adoption of the company's solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the company; risks related to the performance of the company's business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of its products; the effects of competition on the company's business; the risk that D-Wave will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that D-Wave may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that D-Wave is unable to secure or protect the company's intellectual property; volatility in the price of its securities; the risk that the company's securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; the risk that its restatement of certain previously issued audited and unaudited financial statements or material weaknesses in internal controls could negatively affect investor confidence and raise reputational issues; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. D-Wave undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

