Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Collaborates For Opportunity In Rapidly Expanding Solar Photovoltaic Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a photovoltaic energy storage innovator, recently forged a collaboration with Solar360, a joint venture of Repsol and Telefónica España, signaling a promising beginning for the company in 2024.“In this partnership, Turbo Energy will supply technology while Solar360 will take on the responsibility of promoting services by installing Turbo Energy's smart batteries in residential, commercial and industrial locations across Spain. The two companies join forces in a bid to optimize user savings and ensure energy availability beyond sunny periods. Aligning with their shared objective, this collaboration appears well-matched in the rapidly expanding solar photovoltaic self-consumption sector. Turbo Energy aspires to revolutionize solar energy consumption through innovative AI-driven solutions, enabling consumers to optimize solar potential and cut electricity costs for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. Solar360 combines Telefónica's technological and IoT expertise with Repsol's experience in self-consumption to offer tailored electricity rates and comprehensive solar panel installations for individual customers, communities and businesses,” a recent article reads.“Sunbox, Turbo Energy's flagship product, is the first to be launched by Solar360. As an all-in-one energy solution integrating an inverter, battery and AI-powered software, Sunbox seeks to manage and store photovoltaic energy efficiently through a user-friendly mobile application.”

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at .

