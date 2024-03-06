420 With CNW - Company Makes First Export Of DEA-Approved Marijuana From Jamaica To US

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A Jamaican-Canadian company based in Toronto and formed by Canopy Growth Corp. and Steep Hill Labs' former employees, has

completed what it asserts to be the inaugural DEA-approved export

of marijuana products from Jamaica to the United States. The company, Pure Jamaican, alongside Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals, its manufacturing and cultivation division located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, dispatched a range of eight distinct tincture products and three diverse distillate products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC,

according to Scott Cathcart , who heads both entities.

Only a small batch of the products was sent for DEA-sanctioned research purposes . The products were shipped to ACS Laboratory, a Sun City Center, Florida-based establishment licensed by...

