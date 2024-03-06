Bhutto, Hanged 44 Years Ago, Didn't Get A Fair Trial, SC Rules

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled yesterday that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged 44 year ago after being convicted of murder, didn't get a fair trial. Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) now run by his grandson and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was hanged in 1979 after a trial under the military regime of late General Zia

