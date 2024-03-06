Dimdex 2024 Concludes On A High Note

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2024), Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh al-Ansari emphasised that the 8th edition of Dimdex 2024 was the most successful since its inception in 2008 at all levels, in terms of the number of signed deals, visiting delegations, space and the number of visitors and exhibitors.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed al- Attiyah met with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces in the United Arab Emirates, Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and his accompanying delegation, during his participation in the 8th edition Dimdex 2024. They discussed ways to to strengthen cooperation. Several high-ranking officials from the two sides attended the meeting.

Following the conclusion of Dimdex 2024 held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Al Ansari said that the three-day exhibition garnered a substantial number of visitors, high-level delegations, high-ranking officials, and culminated in the signing of deals, whether they were contracts, agreements, or memorandums of understanding.Over 90% of the exhibitors showed interest in participating in the upcoming 9th edition of Dimdex, underscoring the superb organizational attitude, the quality of offered services and facilities, Al Ansari highlighted. He pointed out that this milestone was a motivation to exert further efforts to cover other aspects that concern exhibitors. He said that they will be announced once the international agenda of similar exhibitions is carefully reviewed to avoid overlapping, affirming that the coming events will be diverse and include other branches to ensure maintaining the identity of Dimdex as an event exclusively related to maritime security.Several companies signed contracts for their participation in the 2026 edition to ensure that they had reserved their designated spaces, after all spaces in the 2024 edition were reserved a month before its launch, prompting an exponential number of participating firms this year to reserve their spaces and pavilions, Al Ansari confirmed.He pointed out that there is an intention to increase the number of firms by considering the available spaces and the center's capacity, adding that the organizing committee was committed to increasing the number of exhibitors to figure out the negative points or feedback to be avoided in the future, but all companies underscored the high organizational skills, he underlined.The Chairman of the Organizing Committee stressed that the event is one of the most professional exhibitions in the world, in terms of the organizational level and services afforded to exhibitors, pointing out that the organising committee had launched an electronic application on cell phones that included details that broadly benefited the visitors, delegations and firms through which appointment requests could be handled between company officials, visitors and delegations.He noted that during the first three days of the event, the application, in question, was downloaded more than 1000 times, as the exhibition had been keen to be electronic, specially that it is specialized in military technology and must keep up with the breakthroughs and sustainability, the mantra it advocates for.Regarding the visiting ships that were docking at Doha Port as an event organized alongside Dimdex 2024, Al Ansari highlighted that this event featured a fleet of ships, vessels and naval battleships of the participating countries that supported their pavilions and exhibitors, in addition to demonstrating the prowess of those participating countries and their robust relationship with Qatar.