Lenovo Named By Fortune As One Of The World's Most Admired Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Lenovo has once again been recognized in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Companies list, continuing to be one of the most admired companies in the 'Computers and Communication' industry category.

To determine the most-admired companies globally across 52 industries, executives, directors and analysts are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Companies on the list must come with a score rank in the top half of its industry survey.

More information on Fortune's 2024 World's Most Admired Companies can be found here .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .