Ceres Welcomes Landmark SEC Rule On Corporate Climate Disclosure

March 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres welcomes the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) adoption of the first-ever federal rule mandating the disclosure of climate-related risks from all U.S. public companies. In a 3-2 vote, the Commissioners adopted the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors, which will require climate disclosures in companies' registration statements and annual reports.

Ceres and investors have long advocated for mandatory corporate climate disclosure, resulting in the SEC issuing interpretive guidance in 2010 and adopting today's mandatory rule. More recently, the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets released an analysis, Addressing Climate as a Systemic Risk: A call to action for U.S. financial regulators, outlining the systemic, financially material risks of climate change and the urgent need for a mandatory disclosure rule. In 2022, the Global Investor Statement to Governments on the Climate Crisis, backed by more than 500 investors with over $40 trillion in assets under management, called on governments around the world to commit to implementing mandatory disclosure requirements aligned with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD).

Since the proposed rule was released in March 2022, Ceres has actively engaged with investors and companies to educate and prepare them as they align their businesses with the new disclosure requirements. This included a public briefing in April 2022 on the proposed rule with Chair Gensler. Ceres responded to SEC's public comment process and sent additional submissions including: a compilation of articles demonstrating that businesses are already disclosing Scope 3 emissions, data on business support for a climate disclosure rule, investor use case studies, issuers' support for Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosure, as well as evidence of increased disclosures of emissions data and TCFD-aligned information.

The new mandatory rule complements the global standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board and the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. The adoption of this rule follows California's two corporate climate disclosure laws, which apply to both public and private companies that exceed certain revenue thresholds.

Extreme weather now costs the U.S. $150 billion a year. 2023 set a record for events that cost more than $1 billion each, with costly floods, fires and storms occurring roughly every three weeks. The U.S. has sustained hundreds of weather disasters with the cumulative cost for these exceeding $2.7 trillion over the last four decades.

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies, and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres and follow @CeresNews.

