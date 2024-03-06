NYC's Mount Sinai To Shut Cardiac, Stroke Units At Beth Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- New York's Mount Sinai Medical Center said it's closing two units at its Beth Israel Hospital in downtown Manhattan this month.

Certifications for stroke and cardiac units expire in early March, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The move comes after a state Department of Health cease-and-desist letter halted the wind-down of the hospital system without state approval.

“Due to the lack of staffing and increasing patient safety concerns, these designations will not be renewed,” Mount Sinai said in an emailed statement Wednesday.“The safety of our patients has been - and will always remain - our top priority and the driver of all of our decisions and we cannot provide services that are not properly and safely staffed.”Mount Sinai last year announced the planned closure of Beth Israel, the 696-bed facility located on East 16th Street in Manhattan, after losing more than $1 billion in the preceding decade. The state issued a cease-and-desist letter in December after Mount Sinai accelerated the pace of the shutdown. Mount Sinai said it had consulted with the health department on closing the cardiac and stroke units for the state health department declined to comment on ongoing investigations patients needing stroke or cardiac care will be treated in Beth Israel's emergency room and then sent to another Mount Sinai or area hospital after March 10, Mount Sinai said. The hospital system said it's consulted with the state department of health and that the moves aren't in violation of the cease-and-desist letter.

Certification for another unit, palliative care, expires next month, according to the court filings.

Plans for closing the 135-year-old hospital are temporarily paused pending hearings after a state Supreme Court judge's ruling in a lawsuit filed last month by local groups, hospital staff, lower Manhattan residents and politicians to halt the wind-down.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

MENAFN06032024007365015876ID1107945503