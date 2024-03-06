The Other European FTA That India Is Close To Signing

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The four nations making up the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) have offered duty-free market access for India's animal products, fish, processed food and vegetable oils in a trade pact that is expected to be signed next week, two people aware of the matter said.

