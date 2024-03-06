               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Bank Arm Open To $8 Billion Infra Loan Cover


3/6/2024 9:17:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A World Bank agency is prepared to stand guarantor for up to $8 billion of loans taken by state-owned infrastructure builders and local government bodies, a move that could attract private capital in a whole range of public projects.

MENAFN06032024007365015876ID1107945495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search