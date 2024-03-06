Blue Pacific Initiative Needs To Step Up Its Game

(MENAFN- Asia Times) June 2024 will mark the two-year anniversary of the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) Initiative, launched by the US with

four other member states

(Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom) and three partner countries (South Korea, France, and Germany).

Meanwhile, US political divisions not only threaten a halt to Ukraine funding or a government shutdown, scenarios that dominate the headlines. Those political divisions also put at risk the Compact of Free Association (COFA ) agreements that the US maintains with the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Island and Republic of Palau.

Under the COFA agreements, the US provides financial assistance and in return exercises strategic denial rights, allowing it to block the militaries of other countries from entry into these countries' territories.

The challenges facing the Pacific Islands and the US role there are deeper than COFA. The challenges will persist regardless of renewal. In case the US does not provide those funds, however, that will greatly magnify the importance of the PBP and the need for rethinking its role.

The Partners in the Blue Pacific is an open, informal organization bringing together several like-minded nations to establish a constructive, transparent, and efficient developmental framework for the Pacific Islands, reiterating the

long tradition

of friendship these partner nations share with the region.

As the name suggests, PBP supports the Pacific Islands Forum's vision of the Blue Pacific Continent , envisaging the Pacific Islands as the world's first“blue continent,” a“Sea of Islands” united by the ocean and hence infusing them with a new sense of ownership, vigor, and confidence.

It demonstrates sensitivity to the needs and interests of the island nations by presenting six arenas of cooperation ranging from building climate change resilience to people-centered development and cybersecurity.

Most significantly, the PBP eschews any policy of pushing forth a security alliance that might disturb the regional order and cohesion among the Pacific Islands. Pursuing a non-traditional security orientation, it accords the Pacific Islands a“guiding” position in policymaking.

In the two years since its launch, PBP has produced a mixed bag of results.

Since its inception, the PBP has annually contributed more than US$2 billion in developmental assistance. Additionally, PBP member nations and France have promised $55 million for strengthening disaster resilience through the Pacific Humanitarian Warehousing Program under the Nadi Bay Declaration and 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.

At least $22 million has also been committed to building a Pacific-owned research vessel to carry out research on oceans and fisheries. Moreover, PBP has collaborated with Pacific Islands and regional organizations such as the Forum Fisheries Agency to combat IUU Fishing in the region.