Haiti Will Need The Support Of CARICOM, Says President Ali

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who is the current chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has emphasised the evident need for Haiti, despite efforts toward a domestically derived solution, to receive assistance not only from CARICOM but also from the international community in reaching a consensus amidst the escalating situation there.

During a televised update on Wednesday, president Ali underscored the necessity of a political solution as a foundation for stabilising security and humanitarian activities in Haiti. But to get there, president Ali stated.

“We must have consensus among the key players in Haiti. They are all aware of the price of failure. Our meetings continue today with all concerned. We will continue to provide updates to the community and the people of Haiti.”

President Ali stressed that everyone in Haiti and the global community should take serious note of the fact that more people have lost their lives in Haiti in the first few months of this year than in Ukraine.

“This matter goes to the UN [United Nations] Security Council today in closed session,” he added. According to the Guyanese leader, the complicated issue has a lot of moving elements and is made worse by the fact that important institutions like the parliament and the presidency are not operating. This is compounded by the outbreaks of violence and a scarcity of humanitarian supplies.

“We have been urging all Haitian stakeholders and the urgent need for a consensus given that they all agree that the solution must be Haitian-led and Haitian-owned. Consensus, and getting a consensus is therefore of paramount importance,” he stressed.“We have been working on this around the clock for the last three days. And in spite of many meetings, we have not yet been able to reach any form of consensus between the government and the respective stakeholders in the opposition, the private sector, civil society and religious organisations.”

President Ali affirmed that CARICOM remains fully committed as a collective to utilising all its efforts and energies on the pressing matter of Haiti.

