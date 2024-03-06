Iraq Receives 17 Proposals For Waste-To-Energy Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced that it has received 17 proposals from foreign, Arab, and local companies for a waste management and electricity generation project (waste-to-energy ) in Baghdad.
This announcement followed a meeting of the commission tasked with assessing the proposals.
Dr. Mona Al-Jabri, the commission's renewable energy consultant, emphasized the commission's genuine interest in high-quality investment opportunities, particularly in vital projects like electricity generation initiatives.
