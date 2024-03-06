Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza From Israeli Attacks Rises To 30,717: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 7 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 30,717, with 72,156 others wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement yesterday.

During the last 24 hours, the Israeli regime killed 86 Palestinians and wounded 113 others, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 30,717, and injuries to 72,156, more than two-thirds of them are women and children, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year.

The statement noted that, some victims still remained under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance services.

Israel has been launching a massive offensive against the Hamas in the Gaza Strip, however, most of those killed were Palestinian civilians, women, the elderlies and children.– NNN-WAFA