Ukrgasvydobuvannya Launching New High-Rate Natural Gas Well

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC has put into service a new well with a daily production rate of about 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC has drilled a new appraisal-development well, totaling 3,885 meters in depth, within the existing field. The new well is high rate, providing about 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day,” the report states.

The idea of drilling that well came from a young team of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Natural Gases (UkrNDIGas), who had assessed the residual potential of the field, successfully determined the drilling area, and proved the high prospects of drilling operations in that area.

The drilling operations lasted 105 days, which is 30% faster than the target plan.

A reminder that, during the first days of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC put into service an exploratory well with a daily production rate of 250,000 cubic meters of natural gas. In February 2024, the company launched two more wells with the total production rate of 550,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.