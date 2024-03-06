UN Reiterates Position: All Settlements In West Bank Are Illegal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- The United Nations reaffirmed its longstanding position today that all Israeli settlements, both existing and planned, are illegal under international law.UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stressed that the UN's stance on this issue remains unchanged, and the organization does not believe settlements contribute in any way to achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.These statements come in response to an Israeli minister's announcement today regarding the Israeli authorities taking another step towards building nearly 3,500 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.