Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Decision To Build New Settlements In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Mar. 6 (Petra) - The Arab Parliament condemned the Israeli occupation entity's approval of the construction of 3,500 settlement units in the West Bank to expand a number of colonies surrounding Jerusalem, especially the "Ma'ale Adumim" colony.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the parliament said that this decision is condemned and rejected in its entirety due to its consequences, which will drag the region to the brink of explosion.The Arab Parliament held the Israeli occupation responsible for the consequences of these practices that have exceeded all limits and represent a flagrant challenge to the entire international community, a flagrant violation of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, and violate all human rights standards, in an attempt to impose a fait accompli and deprive the Palestinian people of their inalienable rights.The Arab Parliament considered the attempts of the occupation entity to legitimize settlement as null and void, illegal and illegitimate, and a flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions, and an insistence on defying the international community in light of what the Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip, are going through from a war of genocide and ethnic cleansing.The Arab Parliament called on the United Nations, the international community, and the Security Council to move immediately and urgently to stop these plans, to abandon silence and confront these racist crimes, to activate the mechanisms of international law and international humanitarian law, and to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable to achieve justice and fairness for the Palestinian people.