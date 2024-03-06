Arab League SG, Mauritanian FM Hold Press Conference Following 161St Session Of Arab League Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Mar. 6 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Mauritanian Foreign Minister, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, who is the current Chair of the Arab League Council at its 161st session at the ministerial level, held a press conference following the meetings of the session.Aboul Gheit said that eight resolutions were issued on the Palestinian issue, covering all issues and matters related to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He also said that a number of resolutions were issued that reveal the philosophy of Arab action and reflect concepts and a general context for a historical period that includes the past and coming years.Aboul Gheit stressed that the intensive work during the session focused primarily on the Palestinian issue in light of the terrible events that everyone is witnessing around Gaza.For his part, the Mauritanian Foreign Minister, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, pointed out that the Palestinian issue imposed itself and that it was dealt with on three levels: the first is to assess the situation based on the decisions at the level of the Arab League; the second is to determine the temporary position and its link to the current time; and the third level included opening the doors to renewing the permanent solution, which is the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967.The day's pathway began with the convening of the Somalia Committee, which discussed the situation in Somalia and the continued rejection of the memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and the "Somaliland" region, which presented a draft statement for adoption through support for Somalia's security and territorial sovereignty.