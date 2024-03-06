Defense Ministry Ready To Cooperate More Closely With European Defense Institutions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has welcomed the presentation of the first European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) involving Ukraine and expressed willingness to closely cooperate with European defense institutions.

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine welcomes the presented European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS). This is an important step towards the victory of the democratic world over Russia. We are ready to closely cooperate with European defense institutions, support defense projects between Ukraine and the EU and further integrate into the global defense space,” the Ministry of Defense said in a post on Facebook.

The ministry expressed gratitude to the European partners and colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for their cooperation in facilitating the development of the first such EU document.

"We welcome the fact that the future security system of a united Europe is being built now, taking into account the forthcoming process of Ukraine's accession to the EU. The unique combat experience gained by Ukraine in its resistance against the Russian aggressor will continue to be a guarantee of European security," the Ministry of Defense stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presented the first-ever European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) at the EU level, involving cooperation with Ukraine.