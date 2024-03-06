Enemy Drone Attack On Sumy: 235 Apartments Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 235 households have been damaged as a result of an overnight drone attack on Sumy.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

"Damage was caused to 235 households (apartments), two medical institutions, one kindergarten, one school, one library, and one medical college, where 589 windows were damaged," the statement said.

All buildings now have restored water, gas, heat, and electricity supply. Additionally, 534 window openings have been covered with film or OSB boards.

The repair of the damage involves specialized equipment from the utility services, as well as 25 utility workers and 20 soldiers from the Dobrobat battalion.

"The victims receive necessary consultations, assistance, and psychological support. Hot meals have been arranged," the RMA added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 6, three Russian Shahed UAVs hit residential areas of Sumy, injuring seven people, including a 10-year-old boy.

Photo: Sumy RMA