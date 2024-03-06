Power Supply Resorted To All Settlements In Khmelnytskyi Region Following Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytskyi region, power supply has been restored to all the settlements that were left without electricity as a result of Russia's overnight drone attack.
This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Power supply has been restored to all the settlements where electricity was cut off following a nighttime enemy attack. Read also:
We thank our power engineers for their work 24/7," the statement said.
Enemy drone attack on Sumy
: 235 apartments damaged
As reported, a fire broke out in the Khmelnytskyi region after an attack by enemy Shahed UAVs on a power company substation. This attack caused the disconnection of overhead power lines, leaving over 14,000 consumers in 30 settlements without electricity.
MENAFN06032024000193011044ID1107945248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.