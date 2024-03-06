NCCAL Mourns Renowned Kuwaiti Software Pioneer Mohammad Al-Sharekh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) mourned Wednesday Kuwaiti software entrepreneur Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Sharekh who introduced the first Arabic language Operating System into computers.

Al-Sharekh died earlier today at the age of 82.

In a press statement issued by the NCCAL Secretariat, the NCCAL Chairman and Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the NCCAL officials and employees extended sincere condolences to Al-Sharekh's family.

Al-Sharekh was the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Sakhr Software Company.

Through his company he developed a new generation of Arabic Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques that were used in the development of automated morphology and automatic diacritizer.

His company obtained three patents from the US Patents and Trademark Office in the field of Arabic language for automatic pronunciation, automatic translation and optical character recognition.

He won several Kuwaiti and international awards and prizes including the Outstanding Achievement Award in the field of Localization in 2005, the World Summit Award in 2007, the Kuwait's State Prize in 2018 and the Saudi King Faisal International Prize in 2021. (end)

