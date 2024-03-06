Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) put much significance on the "historic brotherly bonds" and promoting multi-faceted cooperation, while exerting efforts to address regional and international challenges.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said the government has paid much attention to fight corruption and restore stolen money.

CAIRO - The international community, the UN, and the Security Council must embark on measures to stop the unfathomed aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people, said Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.

VIENNA - Kuwait called on Iran to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed means of enhancing cooperation with his US peer Lloyd Austin.

KUWAIT - The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) mourned Kuwaiti software entrepreneur Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Sharekh who introduced the first Arabic language Operating System into computers.

KUWAIT - Deputy Secretary General of the UN and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammad praised the role of Kuwaiti women in building societies and advancing the development progress.

KUWAIT - Wednesday, marked the third day that applications for the 2024 National Assembly election which are set on April 4 were accepted by the Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department from 32 male and female candidates.

MADRID - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said what is going on in the besieged Gaza Strip is real genocide, stressing the need of the UN Security Council to take an action to halt violence and deliver humanitarian aid into the Strip.

BRUSSELS - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the war in Sudan could lead to the worst famine crisis in the world. (end)

