Church Of Scientology Nashville To Host Open House For World Health Day 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 6th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In observance of World Health Day, the Church of Scientology Nashville is pleased to announce an upcoming open house event in April showcasing the Truth About Drugs campaign, a vital initiative by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of drug education and prevention in promoting global health and well-being.

The Church of Scientology has long been committed to supporting initiatives that foster healthier communities and empower individuals to lead drug-free lives. In partnership with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the Church is dedicated to providing resources and education to combat the scourge of drug abuse.

The open house event will feature informative presentations and educational materials designed to educate attendees about the dangers of drugs and the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the Truth About Drugs campaign's comprehensive approach to drug prevention, which includes educational materials, community outreach programs, and advocacy efforts.

“We are honored to host this important event in recognition of World Health Day,” said Julie Brinker with the Church of Scientology.“Drug abuse is a pressing global issue that affects individuals and communities worldwide. By raising awareness and providing education, we can empower people to make informed choices and lead healthier, drug-free lives.”

The Truth About Drugs campaign has been lauded for its impactful approach to drug education, reaching millions of people around the world with its powerful message of prevention and empowerment. Through partnerships with organizations like the Church of Scientology, the campaign continues to make strides in promoting drug-free living and building a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.

The open house event at the Church of Scientology is free and open to the public, welcoming individuals and families to join in the effort to combat drug abuse and promote global health. For more information about the event and the Truth About Drugs campaign, please visit or contact the Church at 615-687-4600.