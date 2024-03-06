Canada Visa For Ireland, Malta, Estonia, Luxembourg Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





CANADA VISA FOR IRELAND CITIZENS

Irish citizens can apply online for an eTA. In 2016, the Canadian government implemented the eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization), a web-based multiple-entry visa waiver program that allows eligible citizens to stay in Canada for up to six months. To make it easier to obtain a visa waiver, Canada established the Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), also known as the Canadian Tourist Visa Waiver. To enter Canada for travel, business, transit, or medical treatment, Irish nationals must first obtain a Canada eTA visa. To enter Canada, all Irish passport holders are required by law to have a Canadian visa or visa waiver. Irish citizens can use the same approved eTA to enter Canada without a visa for 5 years or until the passport expires. The Canadian eTA from Ireland can only be applied for online to obtain an electronic visa waiver electronically linked to that of the traveler passport, eliminating the need to apply for a visa in person at an embassy or consulate.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR IRISH CITIZENS



The traveler's passport must be an Irish e-passport (bio-metric passport). It is recommended to have at least 6 months of validity in the passport.

A valid form of payment – Applicants will need to have a valid form of payment, such as a debit or credit card, to pay the eTA application fees. A valid Email address in order to finalize the application and receive communication regarding its approval or otherwise.

CANADA VISA FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS

In 2015, the Canadian government introduced eTA (Electronic Travel Authorisation), a new screening tool that enables travelers to obtain a travel authorization without contacting an embassy or consulate. Citizens of over 50 countries, including Luxembourg, are eligible to apply for the eTA Canada, which provides 90-day visa-free stays. Luxembourg citizens visiting Canada for tourism or leisure, business travel such as attending conferences and meetings, medical advice or treatment, or transiting through Canada on their way to another international destination can apply for an eTA Canada. The Canadian eTA is also intended for tourists who will be in Canada for less than six months. Because the travel authorization is valid for 5 years, visitors can make multiple entries during this period as long as each trip is less than 3 months. Luxembourg citizens traveling or relocating to Canada to work, study or move to Canada must apply for a Canada visa in Luxembourg. There are different types of Canadian visas such as: the work permit and the visitor visa. Luxembourgers who meet all eTA Canada requirements can begin the application process. The Canadian eTA application form can be found on the home page of the Canada Online Visa website.

WHAT DOCUMENTS DO LUXEMBOURGERS NEED TO SUBMIT?



Have a valid passport with at least 6 months' validity counting from the entry date to Canada.

Have an active email address for obtaining the eTA Canada approval. Have a valid debit or credit card for the online eTA fee payment.

CANADA VISA FOR MALTA CITIZENS

Maltese nationals, like all other European Union citizens, do not require a visa to visit Canada. All they need to do is apply for a Canadian ETA. An ETA is an electronic travel authorization that allows citizens of specific countries to visit Canada without needing an embassy visa. In 2015, Canada implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system, which allows eligible citizens to enter the country by completing a simple online form before departure. Maltese citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada on a short-term basis for general tourist, business, transit, or medical reasons. As long as you have your Canadian ETA, you can stay for 180 days per entry. This document expires 5 years after it is issued or until the passport expires. If you are from Malta and apply for an ETA, you will be granted multiple entry. In other words, you can visit this country many times within five years. Once accepted, the eTA is electronically connected to the traveler's passport. Travellers who want to visit Canada for other reasons, such as studying or working, can contact the nearest Canada Embassy or Consulate for more information. The full application process can be completed in 20 minutes.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR MALTA CITIZENS



Valid passport – a passport must be valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – provide a valid e-mail address because you'll receive your ETA via e-mail inbox. Print it out, just in case. Payment – When you fill in an online application, you'll clearly need to make a payment. If you have a credit or debit card or PayPal, you can use it without any issue.

CANADA VISA FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS

If you are an Estonian citizen planning a short trip to Canada for leisure, business, medical treatment, or transit, you can apply for a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization, or eTA. In 2015, Canada eTA was introduced in 60 countries. The new strategy aims to improve the speed with which officials handle international visitors who enter the country. Shorter border lines will provide travelers with a more enjoyable experience. The information is linked to the applicant's passport number and is electronically stored in Canada's immigration system. The Canadian eTA is valid for 5 years and can be used for up to 90 days of additional admissions. To extend your stay in Canada, you must apply for a new eTA at least 30 days in advance. Most requests are processed in just a few minutes. However, travelers are advised to apply for the eTA at least 72 hours before departure in case of delays or requests for additional information.

ETA REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS



Applicants must have an Estonian passport, with a validity of 6 months or more from the date of entering the country.

The eTA can only be obtained with an electronic passport.

It is a requirement to be a citizen before applying for a Canada eTA for Estonian citizens. Travelers holding a passport or travel document with a different status, such as refugees, must apply for a Canada visitor visa since they are not eligible for an eTA.

Applicants are required to have an active email address so that they can obtain their authorization to travel. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees.