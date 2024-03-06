Canada Visa For Cypriot, Iceland, Finland, Hungary And Estonia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





CANADA VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Cyprus citizens, like those from the rest of the European Union, do not require a visa to enter Canada. You must, however, apply for a Canadian ETA. Visitors to Canada must hold a Canadian eTA, which was issued by the Canadian government in August 2015. Cypriots who want to visit Canada for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons must apply for a Canada eTA visa. This e-Visa authorization is valid for five years from the date of issuance, or until your passport expires. Because this is a multiple-entry visa, you can visit Canada as many times as you want during its validity period. A stay, however, cannot last longer than six months. Once accepted, the eTA is electronically connected to the traveler's passport. If you cannot go back to your home country within 180 days, you need to apply for a visitor record to extend your stay in Canada. Apply now, complete an online application form that takes less than 15 minutes and travel to Canada.

Requirements of Canada Visa for Cypriot citizens



Valid passport – apply for a Canada ETA once you know that your passport has a validity for at least another 6 months from your arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – your ETA will be sent by email. Print and take it with you to avoid any problems. Means of payment – after finishing completing your application you will have to make the corresponding payment using credit or debit cards or PayPal.

