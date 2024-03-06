Rice Prices Witness Significant Decline In February

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Cepea/Irga-RS Index for February unveiled a substantial 14.24% reduction in the cost of paddy rice, positioning the average price at R$112.79 for each 50 kg bag.
This noteworthy fall from January's valuation nonetheless maintains rice prices 29.3% higher than those of February 2023, once adjusted for inflation per the January 2024 IGP-DI.
Price declines in Q1 are typical, reflecting seasonal dynamics with the start of harvest in primary rice-producing areas in Mercosur.
Such seasonal adjustments are compounded by a marked reduction in demand, further influencing price trajectories downward.
Cepea's insights reveal that rice millers exhibit a reduced propensity for engaging in new spot market transactions.
The strategic procurement of stocks before the off-season's end attributes this hesitation, ensuring sufficient reserves until the next harvest cycle.
Millers' procurement strategy reflects cautious market positioning amidst ongoing harvest activities and pre-existing stock adequacy pressures.
Amid market and seasonal trends, the rice sector's dynamics reveal a complex interplay between supply chain management and consumer demand.
This highlights the nuanced landscape within which market actors operate, given the intrinsic cyclicality of agricultural production.
