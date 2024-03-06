Dollar Weakens After Powell Signals Potential Rate Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar fell against the Brazilian real as markets reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on possible interest rate cuts amidst inflation uncertainties.



He stated that cuts "will likely be appropriate" this year if economic conditions align with expectations, despite inflation progress being uncertain.



The spot U.S. dollar dropped 0.19% to 4.9461 reais, with futures also declining.



Powell's remarks led to a broad dollar decline and reduced U.S. Treasury yields, signaling a potential shift in monetary policy.



Danilo Igliori from Fintech Nomad noted no new information from Powell but acknowledged the market's positive response.







Interest rate cuts could make emerging currencies, like the real, more attractive for carry trade strategies, leveraging the interest differential.



Despite optimism, significant changes in inflation or labor market indicators are needed to alter the Fed's stance, Igliori added.



The forthcoming U.S. employment report is eagerly awaited, with an anticipated addition of 200,000 jobs.



Earlier reports indicated a slight underperformance in February's private sector job growth and a minor decrease in job openings in January, pointing to a gradual labor market easing.



This scenario underscores the intricate balance between monetary policy, economic expectations, and the labor market's health.

