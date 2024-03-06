Rajasthan BJP Chief Hails PM Modi For Women Empowerment Schemes

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief C.P. Joshi on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various women empowerment schemes of the government.

Speaking during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, Joshi said: "The first law that came after the formation of the new Parliament building was the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which proposes reservation to women on 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies... Bank accounts of women were opened under Jan Dhan, women get loans up to 70 per cent under Mudra Yojana, houses are being provided to women under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, one lakh women became 'Lakhpati Didi'."

"For the first time in the country, Sainik schools were opened for girls, 33 per cent reservation was given in CISF and CRPF, pregnancy leave was extended; under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, pregnant women are given Rs 5000 on the birth of a child, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign was launched...," he added while listing various women-centric schemes of the Centre.

Joshi further said that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, people of every section of the society are getting the benefits of the public welfare schemes of the Central government.

"The double-engine government is working rapidly on the promises made in the manifesto. Within two months of becoming the Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma has given many big gifts to the people of the state," he said.