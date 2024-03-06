Video Shows Man Hitting Elderly Mother With Slipper; UP Cops Initiate Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kaushambi, March 7 (IANS) A purported video clip of a man hitting his mother with a slipper has gone viral on social media. The incident, captured on camera, is reportedly from Barua of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

The video shows the man pulling his mother by her hair and hitting her with a slipper by circling around her chair.

The woman in the video was identified as Chandra Sinha, 80, while her son in clip was Sonu Thakur.

According to reports, the elderly woman is mentally challenged and that the son flew into a rage when she soiled her clothes.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that a police officer has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report of the incident.