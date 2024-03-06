Social Media Influencers Roped In To Promote Govt Schemes In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 7 (IANS) The Goa government on Wednesday roped in around 30 social media influencers with the aim of promoting the state government's programmes and schemes among the people.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that several government programmes were not reaching among the people and therefore, creative young minds (social media influencers) will be brought in.

Sawant said that the new initiative will help to reach out with information to the public.

"PM Mudra loan is available for all. But its promotion is not happening the way it should have happened. Hence, we have roped in social media influencers. We can use the creativity of young minds for the long run," he said. He said that the main aim of this activity is to engage social media influencers to create maximum awareness of government schemes, policies and programmes among the people.

According to Sawant, social media has become the best influencing platform and hence, the government decided to bring in social media influencers.